S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Look Forward — 4 March 2024
Integrating AI into operational efficiency, decision-making and innovation could transform how energy is produced and distributed.
Highlights
The range of potential AI applications in energy systems is immense. S&P Global categorizes these applications into three groups to serve as a road map for industry AI progression: improving efficiency, managing large and complex systems, and accelerating the innovation cycle.
The early returns from AI are impressive. S&P Global Commodity Insights data and analysis reveal individual assets lowering costs by 10%-25%, improving productivity by 3%-8% and increasing energy efficiency by 5%-8%, easing the path for clean energy investment.
Achieving results at an enterprise or industry scale is far more challenging. Navigating regulatory issues, establishing effective partnerships and engendering workforce trust are critical to realizing widespread adoption.
Artificial intelligence models are developing capabilities that could transform the energy sector. Today though, they are mostly used as efficiency tools, automating and optimizing routine processes and acting as digital assistants for office workers. Deployed at the enterprise scale, AI holds the potential to drive further industrial productivity gains, slash emissions, manage power grids and other complex energy systems, and catalyze clean technology innovations. Experience shows, however, that capturing AI’s full potential in the energy sector will not be easy and will require increased coordination across energy value chains and workforce buy-in.
The energy sector stands on the brink of a transformative era, driven by the advent of AI technologies. AI’s impact on energy consumption is already making headlines with forecasts of surging electricity demand, a nuclear renaissance, a revival in gas-fired power and increased greenhouse gas emissions. However, AI’s ability to enhance how energy is produced, traded and distributed could be as groundbreaking, if not more.
AI technologies offer capabilities to forecast tomorrow’s energy needs, produce traditional energy resources in a more efficient and low-carbon manner, optimally site and operate new energy projects, deliver energy where and when it is needed, accelerate experience-led learning and the discovery of new materials, and more seamlessly trade energy commodities. One might question whether there is anything AI cannot do.
Experience shows, however, that capturing the technology’s full potential will not be easy. It requires a tight alignment between technology organizations and the workforce; addressing security and regulatory issues; formalizing relationships with multiple external entities such as industrial equipment suppliers, hyperscalers and trading partners; and getting a host of other issues right. While companies report impressive results from one-off deployments, they often struggle to achieve enterprise scale that alters overall corporate performance.
Additionally, the sheer volume and diversity of potential AI use cases can be overwhelming, making it difficult to assess how the technology might progress across the energy sector. S&P Global introduced a framework to categorize these opportunities, which can serve as a road map for industry uptake.
The following sections outline these classes of AI opportunities for the energy sector, including the magnitude and nature of their potential impacts, time to value realization and associated risk factors. The hope is that characterizing the initial outcomes and resulting changes in industry behaviors can lead to a better understanding of how AI might transform energy.
While AI presents a range of aspirational opportunities to advance and manage increasingly complex energy systems, the applications most used today tend to be straightforward and practical. They target modest improvements in operational and energy efficiency, resulting in higher productivity and lower costs and emissions. Their benefits should not be discounted, however, as cost competitiveness remains a primary barrier to advancing many clean technology solutions, and collectively, their impact can be quite large. AI is also one of the few options available for companies to deliver near-term benefits while incurring minimal additional costs.
Key opportunities include:
Discussions with energy companies reveal faster technological development in these areas since the advent of generative AI in late 2022. Alongside this additional investment and increased executive attention, however, are more frequent inquiries on the benefits delivered and greater scrutiny on regulatory and security compliance issues. Ultimately, the value of these AI solutions is determined by the effectiveness of the tools developed and the willingness of the technical workforce to use them; these are largely organizational, not technological, issues.
The energy transition is resulting in expanded energy value chains. More highly distributed and intermittent generation sources, increased operational interdependencies, greater market integration across fuels and regions, more regulatory and market compliance demands, and larger quantities of just about everything associated with the value chain are increasing the complexity of our energy systems. Managing these intricacies with traditional approaches may lead to the underutilization of available resources, higher prices and emissions, and greater instability and volatility.
Digitalization in general, along with more focused AI, can help manage this complexity and operate energy systems closer to their maximum physical capacities while optimizing targeted objective functions such as throughput, emissions and profit. Two opportunities stand out:
Large and complex systems extending across the power sector to traditional energy segments (such as the LNG value chain) and new energy domains (such as blue hydrogen production) have similar opportunities, with increasing operational, commercial and regulatory complexities and interdependencies.
In pursuing such opportunities, companies are finding that the same factors driving energy system complexity also complicate efforts to deploy the AI solutions that help manage them. Formal agreements with external entities along the energy value chain are needed to gain access to proprietary information and to take appropriate action in response to the technology’s outputs. Regulators are also justifiably cautious in approving new approaches to operating critical infrastructure, with cybersecurity and national security additional concerns. Finally, building and maintaining the models requires constant focus. These complications can slow the pace of adoption.
The advance of new forms of low-carbon energy and emissions reduction technologies such as methane sensors is hindered by their cost compared with legacy resources and the additional financial burden they place on existing operations. Ongoing innovation is needed to improve their cost competitiveness and ease investment decisions. AI’s operational efficiency gains cited previously are an important component of this equation, but significant reductions in capital expenditure for nascent technologies, such as small modular reactors and solar paired with long-duration storage, and step changes in operating capabilities and costs are needed.
The types of innovation required to realize these improvements are occurring through “learning by doing” and traditional research and development programs. The energy transition is time sensitive, however, and AI can help speed up such processes:
Occidental Petroleum is taking this approach across its portfolio of upcoming direct air capture plants in the Permian Basin. According to Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub at the Energy Intelligence Forum 2022, the company intends to apply computational modeling and methods to optimize individual plant performance and “make step change differences from the first to the second, third, fourth units.”
Although promising, these AI applications are expected to have the longest runway to impact because they fundamentally alter the way most energy players operate. New R&D methods take time to ramp up and pay dividends, and closing the asset operations-design cycle through machine learning methods demands new types of relationships between operators and engineering firms.
There is an ambitious vision for AI’s potential to transform how energy is generated and distributed and how its associated emissions are abated. This stands in contrast to how the technology is being applied today. A recent S&P Global Commodity Insights survey of 36 clean technology firms informs this view, with most reporting that AI is primarily used in office-based tasks to improve workforce efficiency. While the oil and gas sector is well versed in the technology, with long-established data science programs and a range of industrial applications, a substantial gap remains between potential value and its capture.
Despite the excitement surrounding AI, its impact on the energy industry is likely to be evolutionary rather than revolutionary. This view is based on an assessment of how digital technologies often progress in industrial settings. AI is ultimately a tool used by humans, and their acceptance of the technology is based on trust that the technology will perform as expected. Trust is built over time and typically begins with modest and proven applications before expanding into larger and more complex ones. The energy sector is in the early stages of this journey.
S&P Global will closely follow the AI use cases that emerge across the entire energy value chain, including benefits delivered and organizational scale achieved. The expectation is that early deployments will be used to improve efficiency before moving on to more sophisticated applications and, ultimately, greater organizational capabilities. Signposts to watch include acceptance by regulators and the full range of data sharing, technology, operational and research partnerships established. These collective factors will largely determine the pace and character of AI’s ability to advance the energy sector.
Look Forward: Energy at the Crossroads
This article was authored by a cross-section of representatives from S&P Global and, in certain circumstances, external guest authors. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of any entities they represent and are not necessarily reflected in the products and services those entities offer. This research is a publication of S&P Global and does not comment on current or future credit ratings or credit rating methodologies.
Contributor: Henrique Ribeiro
Content Type
Research Council Theme