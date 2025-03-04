The range of potential AI applications in energy systems is immense. S&P Global categorizes these applications into three groups to serve as a road map for industry AI progression: improving efficiency, managing large and complex systems, and accelerating the innovation cycle.

The early returns from AI are impressive. S&P Global Commodity Insights data and analysis reveal individual assets lowering costs by 10%-25%, improving productivity by 3%-8% and increasing energy efficiency by 5%-8%, easing the path for clean energy investment.

Achieving results at an enterprise or industry scale is far more challenging. Navigating regulatory issues, establishing effective partnerships and engendering workforce trust are critical to realizing widespread adoption.