Between 2000 and 2024, the global population increased by almost 2 billion people, split among Africa (680 million people), India (380 million people), China (160 million people) and other Asia-Pacific markets (360 million people), with the rest of the world accounting for the remainder. But over the next quarter-century, population growth will slow at the global level, with consolidation of that growth in emerging economies and populations in decline in industrialized nations.

By 2050, the population of Europe is expected to decline by approximately 12 million people, Japan by almost 19 million and South Korea by almost 6 million. But these changes are meager compared with the expected population decline in China: over 110 million people between 2024 and 2050. Where populations are rising, this growth rate is expected to be slower than the previous quarter-century: From 2024 to 2050, India is forecast to add 230 million people, while other Asia-Pacific markets are estimated to add 270 million people. Only Africa’s growth is expected to accelerate, adding almost 1 billion people to the population by 2050, nearly two-thirds of the global change over the same period.

The world’s population will be larger in 2050 than today, but the overall rate of growth is slowing. Given the long-standing relationship between demographics and energy, energy demand will inevitably increase, but demand growth will slow in the coming decades. As energy efficiency improves, risks point to a further deceleration rather than an upside deviation from the long-term trend.