The desire to decouple supply chains from China and nearshore production as much as possible gained momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic, which exposed the risks of single-country reliance in supply chains. However, efforts thus far have met with limited success. Early attempts by the US to protect its solar sector from Chinese supply chain dominance by establishing a more restrictive trade environment failed dramatically as manufacturing moved to different export bases across Southeast Asia to circumvent the restrictions. Even with alarm bells ringing as early as 15 years ago over China’s monopoly on rare earths processing, the country still accounts for more than 90% of global refined supply.

Despite this lack of progress, support from Western policymakers to reshore manufacturing has increased in recent years, particularly as the complexities and importance of Li-ion supply chains have come into focus. The two largest players — the US and EU — have implemented policies to challenge China’s dominance using different approaches.

Although its future is uncertain following the reelection of President Donald Trump, the US Inflation Reduction Act uses a carrot-and-stick approach, incentivizing OEMs and mining companies via generous tax credits and loan guarantees and penalizing the sourcing of minerals and components from certain countries through reduced subsidies and increased trade barriers. The US has a stronger mining sector than the EU, and developing localized production is a core component of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The EU’s comparable policy, the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA), acknowledges the challenges of developing localized mining and processing and focuses instead on securing supplies and building relationships with reliable countries outside the EU and European Economic Area. The EU is in a somewhat weaker position than the US since it is a bloc of 27 countries, each with competing interests. As such, a country such as Hungary, unconcerned with the conflicting interests of Western European automakers, may welcome Chinese investment in EV supply chains — something the US’ holistic policy forbids. The positive for the EU is its openness to investment from market leader China, which may prove advantageous in the long term.

Both the Inflation Reduction Act and the CRMA have made progress to date. However, with spot prices for most critical minerals at multiyear lows and demand from the EV sector uncertain, the incentives to advance mining, refining and manufacturing projects in the US and EU remain weak. Additionally, higher labor and energy costs, smaller scale and, for now, less technological expertise mean that most Western projects in the cleantech sector cannot compete on price with Chinese incumbents.