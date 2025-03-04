The sum of methane emissions submitted to the EPA for 2022 in the Permian production segment, grossed to account for the small portion of assets not reporting, was 8.3 Bcf. Expressed as a percentage of the total barrels of oil equivalent that the basin produced, this represented an intensity of about 0.06%, rounded to the nearest hundredth. In 2023, the EPA figure increased to about 0.07% using the same rounding, a sharp rise of 26%. Both years registered an intensity below 0.2% of output, suggesting relatively low, if deteriorating, methane emission operations in the world’s biggest oil field.

Meanwhile, observed data tells a different story. The S&P Global benchmark for upstream Permian methane emissions intensity is 0.92% of barrels of oil equivalent for 2022 and 0.63% for 2023, an impressive 32% improvement. While the emissions remain large, the absolute decrease in 2023 Permian Basin upstream methane emissions — 34 Bcf — is huge. Because methane is such a potent GHG, the equivalent amount of the 18.5 million metric tons of CO 2 avoided is also outsized. In fact, the decrease in CO 2 equivalent was more than the total 2023 driving emissions avoided by every electric vehicle ever sold in the US, even if fully powered with zero-carbon electricity.

As argued above, the EPA’s proscribed methodology underestimates actual emissions for many companies. Indeed, the EPA’s proposed changes to its methodology will mostly work to close the gap with observed volumes. But for historical purposes, the observed data was roughly 15 times the level of submissions to the US government in 2022 and 8 times as large in 2023.

Thus, observation data is resetting the baseline much higher than the regulatory record, but it also shows the industry is making significant progress as it ramps up spending and deploys technology. Contributing to the public debate about methane emissions, some oil and gas producers view adopting observation-informed measures as a large setback in communicating their current emission levels and achieving their methane mitigation goals.

There are payoffs, however, for companies that leverage these new technologies and use observed estimates sooner rather than later. First, unlike static calculations, direct observation provides companies with critical data they can use to take concrete action to reduce methane and carry out root-cause analysis — it is difficult to fix a leak you do not know exists. Also, companies face mounting reputational risk as the proliferation of third-party detection, including by environmental groups, provides a new level of public transparency regarding methane emissions. It may be more prudent to recalibrate sooner and proactively control that shift rather than accept the risk of involuntary, third-party exposure.

Finally, the gain in data credibility from adopting observation-based numbers can offer a critical counterbalance to acknowledging higher emission levels. The global methane discussion today simplistically ranks performance using data of vastly different qualities. Insightful analysis should consider the spectrum of high versus low intensity tied to an assessment of the data quality. To this end, S&P Global Commodity Insights has developed and publicized a transparent scheme that scores the reliability of emissions data.

Using the Permian Basin as an example, moving to observation-informed data from reported data dramatically increases the level of emissions intensity. However, it also catapults the reliability score from a very low confidence level to much higher confidence. The regulatory data makes the basin look quite clean but is inherently unreliable. In other words, we do not know if the estimate can be trusted.