Governments, utilities and large electricity users increasingly view nuclear energy as a sensible solution to decarbonize the energy sector while ensuring firm power — subject to favorable policy, notably financial incentives.

The AI-fueled boom in energy-intensive server-housing facilities has magnified nuclear energy's renewed momentum in the US, with this dynamic expected to take hold in Europe, where the datacenter sector is expanding more slowly.

Despite numerous nuclear new-build announcements in Europe and North America, actual project construction is limited. In contrast, nuclear growth in China is accelerating, with ongoing construction and a healthy project pipeline.