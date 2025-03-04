Companies in the S&P 500 decarbonized by a cumulative 62% over the last 20 years, with market forces driving the energy transition.

Various indexes are available across asset classes, including equities, fixed income and commodities, highlighting different facets of the energy transition.

The S&P Global Carbon Credit Index displayed a low correlation with traditional assets in the last three years, potentially offering diversification benefits and protection against carbon price volatility.

Companies in the S&P Global LargeMidCap Carbon Efficient Index reduced carbon intensity by 44% compared with the index’s benchmark, with a low three-year annualized tracking error of 0.8%, appealing to those with a low tracking error tolerance.

The S&P Global Clean Energy Transition Index grants insight into the growing clean energy sector.­­