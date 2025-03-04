The global energy industry stands at a major crossroads.

The intersection of policy, politics, finance and technology with the energy industry has rarely been as significant as it is today. More than half of the world's population across 70 countries held national elections in 2024. New governments are leading significant changes in energy and climate policies, reevaluating the pace of the energy transition. Affordable and secure energy for economic growth is taking priority, especially in countries where prohibitive energy costs are contributing to high and persistent inflation.

At the same time, technological factors are reshaping global energy markets. New datacenters, built to power rapid acceleration in the use of AI models, are creating a major surge in electricity demand and renewed interest in nuclear energy as a source of carbon-free firm power. Demand for some clean technologies such as solar photovoltaics and batteries continues to grow, but restructuring cleantech supply chains is proving a challenge.

This issue of the S&P Global Research Council’s Look Forward publication explores a wide range of topics, assessing the state of the energy transition and the pragmatic path forward. It highlights essential truths about the direction of global energy markets and climate change, the progress being made by the oil and gas industry to measure and mitigate methane emissions, how to assess climate risks, and the potential impact of AI on optimization and innovation across energy value chains.

Look Forward: Energy at the Crossroads provides a window into the broad spectrum of topics that S&P Global researchers, analysts and economists cover throughout the year for our clients globally. We encourage you to read previous volumes of this publication, including Look Forward: Multidimensional Transition, published in March 2024.

S&P Global is a reliable and trusted source of data and insights that helps companies and countries navigate an uncertain and dynamic world. Please get in touch: We welcome your feedback and suggestions as we strive to improve and evolve this publication.