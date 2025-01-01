S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Senior Analyst, Energy Research
Tony Lenoir is an analyst with the S&P Global Commodity Insights Energy Research team.
Specializing in the US renewables space, he has published research on the expansion of solar and wind energy and also of battery storage; the REC market; and energy communities as defined by the Inflation Reduction Act, among other topics.
Tony holds an MBA with a specialization in international finance from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey.