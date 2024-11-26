S&P Global Offerings
By Claire Mauduit-Le Clercq and Emmanuel Dubois-Pelerin
This is a thought leadership report issued by S&P Global. This report does not constitute a rating action, neither was it discussed by a rating committee.
Highlights
From the current limited nuclear power construction activity, with about 3 GW in progress, Europe seems ready to accelerate again, but only in countries already operating nuclear reactors. This comes amid increased geopolitical tensions, energy security concerns, aging existing nuclear fleet and increased need for firm and low-carbon power to deliver on electrification and decarbonization ambitions.
We estimate that the total cost for new build could be up to €15 million/MW, well above most other clean energy sources. This estimation notably considers overnight costs, cost of capital, and time — all of which can result in significant variations and add to unpredictability.
We believe the economics of the projects and the credit quality of the involved utilities will therefore rely on the efficiency and credibility of the frameworks that will govern these assets. Economic viability depends on dedicated remuneration schemes, risk-sharing mechanisms and government support. The need for robust frameworks is exacerbated by the substantial upfront investment funding needs of each project and a negative track record of significant time and cost overruns we observed on recent projects.
In any case, any nuclear new build will take years to become operational and connect to the grid, creating ongoing tensions on projected economics and future power market dynamics. Managing these will be key to attract investors while protecting consumers.
In this report, we explore selected European countries’ ambitions for nuclear new build (NNB), we detail our estimation of total adjusted cost for new European nuclear capacities, and we provide our credit views on the pros and cons for support mechanisms envisaged to attract funding for these new projects.
As a firm, low-carbon energy source, nuclear is increasingly seen as a key part of the solution to meet European decarbonization ambitions and its energy sovereignty. Yet after decades in limbo, notably since the Fukushima accident in 2011, the relaunch of the European nuclear industry comes at a cost, and governments and utilities both need to define frameworks that will convince investors of the risk reward.
European NNB is costly, risky and will require substantial funding. When those reactors are built, however, they will provide firm low-carbon power generation at much lower grid costs than wind and solar. To mitigate the construction risks and attract capital, new frameworks need to be implemented to share the burden and the risks. Governments will play a key role in supporting and delivering on these projects.
Reluctance to nuclear power dissipated in parts of Western Europe due to the 2022 energy crisis, prompting an emergence of new candidates for nuclear technology. The gas and energy crisis exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war has put nuclear power back in the spotlight in terms of energy security in Europe, which is less dependent on a single risky supplier of the raw material (uranium) than it was on gas before 2022.
Amidst geopolitical tension, ensuring physical delivery of power to avoid blackouts on top of securing long-term sovereign energy supply have become key priorities for Western and Eastern European states. The extensive 2022 outages (+47% year over year from 2021) of French electricity provider EDF (BBB/Positive/A-2), which sparked tremendous supply tightness in the continental platform, also highlighted the crucial role of nuclear power sources to provide firm power, a role that intermittent renewables cannot perform, especially given weak battery deployment. At the same time, the problems facing the French nuclear fleet exposed the risk of relying on a single, aging technology that will require significant investments in order to maintain its output over the next decade.
The rationale for nuclear power needs to be looked at from a whole-system point of view and resides on the following features: (a) it is the only proven at scale, expandable low-carbon source of firm power (since reservoir hydro capacity is nature-constrained); (b) it would limit the increase in grid capital expenditure (capex) through Europe’s energy transition; and (c) the security of energy supply would increase by maintaining a diversified energy mix that includes nuclear.
The European Parliament also approved the classification of nuclear as “green” under the EU Taxonomy for sustainable activities, making nuclear power an eligible option to bridge Europe’s decarbonization trajectory. This is key, as this contributes to alleviating pressure on funding (see the discussion Nuclear as a bridge to 2050 in the European Union in this report for more details).
New build projects are key for Europe's net-zero path to maintain a share of decarbonized firm power in the mix and to complement the growing share of renewables. New builds are even more crucial in countries operating often decades-old nuclear plants, to merely stabilize that component of their electricity supply. New builds are even more necessary in a context of demand growth driven by the electrification megatrend; this holds true especially if renewable deployment appears slower than projected due to lengthy permitting and public opposition (to wind, largely).
Many countries have shut all capacity or are only vaguely considering new nuclear. However, 5 GW of pressurized water reactor design capacity in the UK and France over 2024–2030 and 0.5 GW in Slovakia are under construction (one of Slovakia’s reactors, MO3, has been in operation since late 2023).
There are numerous projects with a commercial operations date (COD) beyond 2030, but none has reached final investment decision (FID) yet, suggesting commissionings from 2035 rather than before that date:
At a less mature stage stand the Netherlands and Sweden. In Sweden, the government in place since 2022 is more pro-nuclear and has started to update laws (for example, on where nuclear plants can be built) to facilitate new builds. No FID has been taken yet given unclear costing and financing. Both SMRs and traditional plants are considered, but not for a COD before 2035, in our view.
Deep rifts on nuclear policies nonetheless remain between various European countries. The nuclear exit in Germany by April 2023 further weakened nuclear generation in Europe in the coming years, as could the effective implementation of closures in Spain. We see no new “converted” countries either, except maybe for Italy (SMRs from 2030, still speculative at this stage).
SMRs are defined as small nuclear reactors with a typical unit size of 300 megawatts-electric (MWe), essentially small nuclear power plants with simplified reactor design and more flexibility to meet demand. Because they require a lower capital investment and are less complex projects than large-scale nuclear, they are considered an attractive decarbonized power source in the future energy mix of a growing number of European countries, including France, Sweden, Italy, Czech Republic, Romania, the Baltics and Poland. Demand is growing, but the technology is not yet mature nor developed on a large scale. Encouragingly, on July 30, 2023, Rolls-Royce SMR and the UK’s Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) said in separate statements that Rolls-Royce SMR’s 470-MW pressurized water reactor has entered the third and final stage of the UK’s generic design assessment process. However, the July 2024 revision in design announced by EDF subsidiary Nuward, the largest current European SMR prototype, emphasizes the hurdles of a technology that is still in its basic/detailed design stage. As of the writing of this report, four SMRs are in operation globally (only in Russia and China), while four are under construction and none of them are in Europe. However, the pace of the technological development in North America accelerated in 2023: early construction started on the Terrapower Natrium plant in Wyoming, and works in Darlington, Ontario (GE technology) are due to begin in early 2025. In addition, large energy users are increasingly considering SMRs as a source of baseload power and heat, with tech companies accelerating their involvement.
The rise of data centers and of their power demand represents an additional call of potentially 10-15 terawatt hours per annum (TWhpa) more in Europe. Optimally for tech companies, this electricity should be firm and decarbonized, i.e., reservoir hydro or nuclear, which, outside Scandinavia, means nuclear. In the US, North American nuclear power plant operator Constellation Energy signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) in September 2024 to power Microsoft data centers on Three Mile Island Unit 1, a reactor retired since 2019. Additional developments followed in mid-October: Google announced a PPA with SMR manufacturer Kairos, and Amazon announced deals with Dominion Energy and Energy Northwest to explore the development of several nuclear SMRs, as well as an investment in X-Energy, an SMR manufacturer. Challenges remain, including the timing mismatch between near-term additional demand from data centers and long NNB construction times, risk-sharing on operations and maintenance costs, connection of data centers directly or indirectly to the grid, etc.
The European Union currently depends on nuclear power for about one-fifth of its electricity generation and 15% of its firm capacity (see Chart 2). The UK is also relying on new nuclear projects, namely Hinkley Point C (HPC) and Sizewell C (SZC), both comprising two plants with 3.2 GW of capacity each, to meet its legal commitment to reach net-zero by 2050 and to develop low-carbon dispatchable power and heat capacity. Several countries in Eastern Europe also rely on nuclear to decarbonize in the absence of potential for massive renewable penetration. That is the case for Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia. We also note that in Bulgaria and Romania, there is increasing interest for further nuclear development to complement potential offshore wind capacity.
RePowerEU gives nuclear a key role in ensuring energy sovereignty
The European Commission (EC) recognizes in its 2022 approved REPowerEU plan the key role of nuclear in the European Union to ensure energy supply security. The EC also highlights in the same plan the importance of coordinated action to reduce dependence on Russian nuclear material and fuel cycle services. RePowerEU envisages that nuclear plants could be used to produce hydrogen and that in the longer term, the development of innovative and flexible nuclear reactors such as SMRs should be fostered.
The Net-Zero Industry Act (NZIA), approved by the European Parliament in November 2023, emphasizes SMRs for new nuclear. The NZIA sets a target for Europe to produce 40% of its annual deployment needs in net-zero technologies by 2030 and to capture 25% of the global market value for these technologies. Included in the 10 proposed technologies were "advanced technologies to produce energy from nuclear processes with minimal waste from the fuel cycle, small modular reactors, and related best-in-class fuels."
New nuclear projects are key to ensure plants due to be decommissioned by 2040 are replaced with sizable decarbonized capacity. As highlighted in the chart below, the European nuclear fleet is aging (the average reactor is 40 years old), which underscores the need for new builds to ensure that the share of firm and decarbonized power in the mix is not decreasing significantly. Commissioning of reactors over the past 30 years has been scarce in Europe (excluding Russia), which contrasts with the rest of the world, predominantly China, whose total nuclear power capacity is estimated to surge to above 110 GW from about 40 GW in 2010 (Transition Needs Will Energize China’s Nuclear Power Sector, S&P Global, April 22, 2022). For European new builds, we expect Western technology to be chosen (not of Chinese or Russian origin), including Korean technology. In France, European Pressurized Reactors (EPRs) dominate, which is a third-generation pressurized water reactor design, developed mainly by Framatome, now part of EDF.
In our costing exercise below, we focus on new large-scale reactors. Given the need to use a local supply chain for a substantial part of construction activities, much of the analysis could well apply to non-European constructors of Europe-located large reactors, e.g., Westinghouse’s projects in Poland (but not to SMRs, given the less mature stage of development, nor Hungary’s projects using Russian technology) and — at lower levels of construction costs — to the Korean-technology-based projects in the Czech Republic.
In this report, we do not focus on lifetime extensions, which are indisputably cheaper than a new build, whose levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), even with mild assumptions, is probably at least three to four times French energy regulator CRE’s estimate of €30-€40 per MWh for EDF’s 12-year, approximately €68 billion “Grand Carénage” investment program. Reciprocally, one could embed in a new EPR LCOE the optional value of a future extension beyond the assumed lifetime — but most projects already target 60 years from the start (versus typically 40 years in the past), so that optional value beyond 60 years is very uncertain and at any rate stands so many years away (around 2090 for new construction starting now) that its net present value is relatively modest. We see lifetime extensions as supporting the related utilities’ credit quality only for existing reactors.
An interesting new chapter could be the recommissioning of recently decommissioned reactors, as is being considered for two in the US. This idea could be of interest in Belgium, as noted recently by system operator Elia in its 2036–2050 study, or in Spain as recently proposed for discussion by nuclear operators. In Germany, this would require such a significant policy change that we see recommissionings as remote.
We look at NNB costs in three steps:
(i) Start from the schedule of cumulative costs in nominal amounts, with particular attention to ancillary and/or expensed costs.
(ii) Bring them all to a common currency value (e.g., British pound (£) at 2024 value) by indexing the various years’ flows to inflation (e.g., £1 cashed out in 2015 represents £1.3 in 2024: £20151 = £20241.3).
(iii) Add real weighted average cost of capital (WACC) costs, since absent project cash generation during construction, the entire amount needs to be financed.
The following flowchart illustrates the steps for determining NNB costs (using euro as the currency):
The construction costs of all recent new nuclear reactors, in Europe and the US, remain massive: we see the starting point of overnight costs (that is, ignoring the cost of capital during construction as if the project was completed "overnight”) at about or above an order of magnitude of €10 million/MW for Europe-built EPRs (it is unclear whether SMRs would be cheaper per MW; the real credit mitigant would be the three to four times lesser single-asset exposure if a utility is building just one).
Below are our rough estimates of overnight costs at the major recent nuclear new builds.
For the big Western reactors recently commissioned that started construction earliest, we thus estimate over €COD date8 million/MW for Finnish OLK-3 (as heavy spending had taken place a decade before the 2023 commissioning) and €COD date10 million/MW for French FLA-3.
The costliest of all by far is the very latest build, the UK's HPC. As per the latest (January 2024) public communication on current costing, we see about €202415 million/MW.
For clarity, we include in “overnight costs,” beyond those capitalized by the developer, certain items which, given the magnitudes involved, can be very relevant:
Even aside from the cost of financing (“cost of carry,” which only the “WACC-loaded cost” factors in), assessing an existing project’s costs requires reestablishing the consistency, over a long period, of €1 disbursed in 2010 versus €1 disbursed in 2024, so as to address the inflation impact. This is what we understand EDF does, enhancing transparency, when stating, for example, FLA-3 capitalized costs of €201513.2 billion, which we translate into €202315.5 billion; one view would be to even translate this, from the perspective of the first full calendar year of generation, into approximately €202617 billion.
To understand the magnitude of these overnight cost estimates (including inflation), this corresponds to some €202450 billion for a pair of EPRs, or more than triple the funds from operations (FFO) of any European integrated utility but EDF. Note that the unit price could be higher, if not built in pairs, than the approach currently contemplated by France, the UK and Czech Republic. This is also about five times the largest offshore wind farm project in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (i.e., about 10 times the share retained by the anchor owner, which typically retains only a 50% stake), whereas the secondary market for new nuclear project equity is very narrow.
In our view, the key parameters to calculate costs included in the cost of funding are a) the real-term WACC (since inflation is already factored in the overnight costs) and b) the overall overrun duration over which already-spent amounts are carried on the developer’s balance sheet up to COD. We examine them in turn.
The WACC should reflect project risks, which are notably significant for projects that, on their own, contributed substantially to bankruptcies or near-bankruptcies, like those of Toshiba and Areva, or key developers, suppliers or contractors. EDF’s €12.9 billion impairment of HPC assets and the EDF Energy goodwill also suggests that, despite the Contract for Difference (CfD) protection, on its own, the project company’s credit quality would be severely challenged.
The WACC levels are very relevant as we evaluate the impact on project economics and the credit risk on the developer of any cost overrun and/or delay (€COD date denotes euros as of the commissioning date, i.e., all flows are adjusted for inflation to be comparable in monies of the commissioning year):
LCOEs are the highest for nuclear, highlighting its lack of cost competitiveness in construction in Europe. While the LCOE metric does not capture all benefits of the nuclear technology (it represents firm decarbonized power with relatively lower grid connections compared to renewable sources), it is still a helpful tool to compare with other technologies.
LCOE estimates vary tremendously according to assumptions and, possibly, according to the particular estimator’s viewpoint, such as a government, the International Energy Agency (IEA) or anti-nuclear NGOs, for example. Effectively, whether the reactor’s economic life is set at 40 versus 60 or more years, a WACC at 6% or 10%, or load at 90% versus 70%, heavily impacts LCOE outcomes. We also believe LCOE is best suited for governments to take decisions to build or not build, which utilities — particularly GREs close to the government — then typically would have little room to reject. Thus, below we focus on the “near-term” (construction period plus early years post-COD) cash-flow implications of an unsubsidized reactor.
In our view, no funding on NNBs during the construction phase can be structured absent taxpayer or consumer support. This support can take the following forms:
Let’s look at two very different support schemes: i) the UK’s scheme combines taxpayer and consumer supports; ii) the Czech Republic’s scheme principally rests on taxpayer support as it seeks to keep a lid on end-consumer prices. What they have in common is an aim to support cost of capital, funding and liquidity from the start of construction. We do not discuss OLK-3's Mankala risk-sharing model given its uniqueness to Finland.
The UK aims to support the construction of its new SZC nuclear plant through a RAB-based model applied ex-ante from the first day of construction. This approach allows for risk sharing for projects that are complex, time sensitive and subject to cost overruns. The Czech Republic is considering an interest-free state loan during construction, which would cover nearly all costs and cap CEZ’s contingent equity exposure to under €2 billion; once operations begin, all electricity produced would be sold to the state under a PPA that includes 40-year CfD protection for the generator.
The Czech state plans to support the construction and operation of the new 1.2-GW capacity power plant in Dukovany with final COD in 2038. The state plans to grant direct price support, from COD, in the form of a PPA with a state-owned Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), to ensure stable return on equity for the plant for 40 years (down from the initial 60 years Czech authorities requested for EU approval). The beneficiary of the measure is EDU II, a fully owned subsidiary of CEZ Group (the only nuclear plant operator in the Czech Republic). During construction, EDU II will benefit from a subsidized state loan and a protection mechanism against unforeseen events or policy changes impeding the project’s realization. During operations, this subsidy will take the form of a floating- to-fixed price swap between the government and the SPV, whose strike and reference prices are not known yet but are intended to protect the return on equity.
The European Commission provided its approval on principle of funding for construction of one reactor, on April 30, 2024 (see “Commission approves State aid to support construction of nuclear power plant in Czechia”).
For the in-progress Hinkley Point C (HPC) new build, the UK government has committed to a long-term CfD with a guaranteed price of around £130/MWh in today’s money according to the UK’s CfD Register (being CPI indexed, it may therefore exceed €170/MWh when commissioned) over a maximum 35-year period when reactors are commissioned. HPC construction risks are borne by EDF’s balance sheet pro rata to its fluctuating ownership throughout the construction (now bearing 100% of the construction costs).
The UK government has elaborated a very different funding plan for the separate Sizewell C (SZC) project, whose FID/financial close is still to come in 2025
(after some delays). To enhance the financeability and investability of its nuclear plant to be constructed, SZC will benefit from an extensive regulated asset base framework, to support funding during construction with regulated revenues kicking in on Day 1, as well as significant risk-transfer mechanisms. This Ex-Ante RAB Model (below) was validated by the UK Nuclear Energy Act (2022), which published the preliminary or near-final Licence Conditions in April 2024, after consultation with main stakeholders including EA, ONR, SZC, Citizens Advice, Ofgem and EDF SA. Further liquidity and high- risk, low-probability support comes directly from the UK government through a comprehensive Government Support Package.
Nuclear Ex-Ante RAB Model highlights:
We recap the supportive credit features embedded in SZC’s contemplated regulation and financing package as follows:
We believe new nuclear projects typically stretch corporate balance sheets for European utilities, absent considerable state or consumer support for construction, access to financing, long-term arrangements to support revenue stability, and end-of-life-cycle liabilities. The capex size of a typical new nuclear project is very large compared to a typical utility's balance sheet.
The most prominent example is EDF, which took a hit on its balance sheet by bearing construction costs of two major new builds at the same time. Back in 2016, EDF contracted the FID on two new reactors at HPC, taking 75% ownership along with its Chinese partner CGN, and bearing thus the proportionate share of construction costs, while still bearing the construction of its nuclear new build, Flamanville. We downgraded at the same time the rating to A- and stand-alone to bbb- to reflect i) increased execution and contingency risks for the group, and ii) large additional investments adding to the large negative cash flows. The large cost overruns and time delays on both projects largely contributed to further deterioration of the group’s credit quality from 2016 until 2022.
TVO’s rating trajectory is another example of how construction risks and costs for a new nuclear plant have increased the utility’s operational and financial risks. The OL3 EPR was delayed nearly 15 years and faced substantial costs increases since inception, resulting in TVO being downgraded to BB during the OL3 construction phase.
CEZ’s current ratings assume near-full insulation from construction risks on new reactors. No FID has been reached yet, but CEZ is contemplating building two reactors (and possibly up to four), whose funding mechanisms have been approved for state aid by the European Commission.
There are various approaches to “recycle” a sufficient portion of the funding back to protect the developer’s credit quality and incentivize one to actually build the project. Recycling the funding, so as to find a developer in the first place, can take various forms, as examined in Section 3. What already emerges, from the above cost analysis, is that at least two support channels are best considered:
Revenue support is the most visible channel from a media/society viewpoint, as the focus on HPC’s CfD — likely exceeding €150/MWh upon COD — illustrates. Yet, per the sensitivity analysis above on real-term WACC and duration of capex carry, WACC mitigation is equally relevant, given both the predominance of capex in LCOE and the length of project carry on the developer’s balance sheet, before the reactor produces cash.
Credit risks hinge on how remuneration schemes address merchant price exposure; however, we believe the risks related to availability and load factor are reduced compared to older reactors.
Once in operation, NNBs produce massive decarbonized energy, generating free cash flows for decades. Nuclear operators can profit from high carbon prices and high power prices (for example, EDF in 2023). But many utilities in Western Europe cannot fully capture these benefits. Outside operational issues from aging fleets, this is due to taxes (for example, clawback measures in Spain), unfavorable regulations (for example, unchanged French ARENH prices [ARENH = Regulated Access to Incumbent Nuclear Electricity] at €42/MWh since 2012), risks of unpredictable load factors (for example, if renewables have priority access to the grid and nuclear utilization falls, or due to massive unplanned outages), or hedges in place.
Asset retirement obligations constrain operators’ balance sheets, not kicking in formally before the commercialization phase or COD (but if a project were abandoned, that would carry dismantling costs too).
An overview of rated utility companies with material nuclear exposure is provided in the table below:
Massive new build projects have gained momentum in some European countries, but financing them remains fraught with challenges. To sustain the development of these key decarbonization projects, countries are looking at innovative funding mechanisms to mitigate the heavy cost burden on operators. Construction risks will remain key concerns for the ratings trajectory of the involved utilities, and we will monitor the implementation of credit-supportive funding solutions that often require strong state involvement.
