The construction costs of all recent new nuclear reactors, in Europe and the US, remain massive: we see the starting point of overnight costs (that is, ignoring the cost of capital during construction as if the project was completed "overnight”) at about or above an order of magnitude of €10 million/MW for Europe-built EPRs (it is unclear whether SMRs would be cheaper per MW; the real credit mitigant would be the three to four times lesser single-asset exposure if a utility is building just one).

Below are our rough estimates of overnight costs at the major recent nuclear new builds.

For the big Western reactors recently commissioned that started construction earliest, we thus estimate over € COD date 8 million/MW for Finnish OLK-3 (as heavy spending had taken place a decade before the 2023 commissioning) and € COD date 10 million/MW for French FLA-3.

As a rough estimate, for North American Vogtle, which started construction a decade before its 2023 COD, the cost exceeds € COD date 11 million/MW.

The costliest of all by far is the very latest build, the UK's HPC. As per the latest (January 2024) public communication on current costing, we see about € 2024 15 million/MW.

For clarity, we include in “overnight costs,” beyond those capitalized by the developer, certain items which, given the magnitudes involved, can be very relevant:

Pre-COD operating costs, which some developers expense, rather than capitalize, and nonetheless represent monies sunk before cash flows in. For example, for FLA-3 construction, operating expenditures (opex) of €1.14 billion (€0.7 million/MW) were expensed over 2022–2023 alone.

Certain post-COD costs (e.g., the FLA-3’s vessel-head repair under first big planned outage) were an ASN (France’s Nuclear Safety Authority) precondition for commissioning in the first place. Both repair costs and the opportunity cost of not producing power during repair are not yet known.

Supplier losses, like Toshiba’s $3.68 billion loss on Vogtle or Areva’s several-billion-euros loss on OLK-3. They are typically hard to assess (and typically excluded from the LCOE). The appropriate baseline for assessment is an arguable point: the downside from the reasonable return the supplier expected versus from a break-even point. Nevertheless, net losses should be factored into the analysis.

Even aside from the cost of financing (“cost of carry,” which only the “WACC-loaded cost” factors in), assessing an existing project’s costs requires reestablishing the consistency, over a long period, of €1 disbursed in 2010 versus €1 disbursed in 2024, so as to address the inflation impact. This is what we understand EDF does, enhancing transparency, when stating, for example, FLA-3 capitalized costs of € 2015 13.2 billion, which we translate into € 2023 15.5 billion; one view would be to even translate this, from the perspective of the first full calendar year of generation, into approximately € 2026 17 billion.