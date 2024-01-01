Principal Analyst, Metal and Mining

Gavin Montgomery is a Principal Analyst covering critical minerals for S&P Global Commodity Insights. Prior to joining S&P Global in May 2024, Gavin worked with a commodity trading company where he headed up Battery Metals and Ferrous research. Before that, Gavin spent over eleven years at Wood Mackenzie where he was a Research Director at various stages responsible for developing and launching the company’s battery raw materials coverage and iron ore services. Gavin holds an MA in Chinese from the University of Edinburgh and a MSc in International Management from the University of London.