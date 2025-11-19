Climate change and Hurricane Melissa’s historic landfall on Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa was one of the strongest hurricanes in recorded history. Its central pressure and sustained windspeed at peak intensity rank it among the top three Atlantic hurricanes of all time. After a day of rapid intensification over extremely warm seas, Melissa reached this peak intensity just as it made landfall on Jamaica Oct. 28. In addition to the extreme wind speed, storm surge up to four meters and rainfall exceeding half a meter in two days caused catastrophic flooding. The loss of life and structural damage is still being estimated, but by any measure western Jamaica was devastated.

Climate change affects hurricanes. Hurricane wind speed, precipitation and storm surge are increasing. Other factors, such as annual storm formation and track, have less certain signals, and overall, the climate change impact on hazard (a combination of all factors) has large regional variation.

In this paper we estimate how much of Melissa’s Jamaica landfall intensity can be attributed to climate change. We find that climate change has made a hurricane of Melissa’s intensity on Jamaica 10 times more likely. Put another way, climate change has increased the intensity of hurricanes with Melissa’s Jamaica landfall odds by 17 km/hr. That 17 km/hr translates to an approximate 20% increase in Melissa’s destructive power.