How climate change complicates Brazil's efforts to address deforestation

Brazil is home to some of the world’s most important ecosystems and one of the largest agriculture sectors.

The balancing act between preserving nature and supporting agriculture will become more difficult as climate change leads to lower yields for important crops, such as corn and sugarcane, by the 2050s. Lower yields are expected to lead farmers to use more land to produce the same volume of crops.

Government policy in Brazil prioritizes biofuels made from these crops, creating another source of demand that could drive more land use change. A pivot away from fossil fuels toward biofuels may still have consequences for the environment.

In addition to this impact on commodity markets, climate change is creating weather conditions in the Brazilian Amazon that make wildfires more common and destructive. Three Brazilian states — Tocantins, Mato Grosso and Maranhão — are projected to face particularly high wildfire hazard exposure, even in a scenario in which strong global action is taken to curb emissions.