The terms “nature” and “biodiversity” are often used interchangeably. In this paper — and in line with the TNFD and the Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) — we define nature as the natural world with an emphasis on the diversity of living organisms and their interactions among themselves and with their environment. This definition includes categories such as biodiversity, ecosystems, ecosystem structure and functioning, as well as the biosphere and living natural resources, amongst others.

Natural capital refers to the stock of renewable and non-renewable natural resources — ecosystem assets and their biodiversity, and abiotic resources such as water, soils, minerals and the atmosphere — that generate flows of benefits (ecosystem services) underpinning the economy and the climate system.

We define biodiversity as the variability among living organisms from all sources, including, inter alia, terrestrial, marine and other aquatic ecosystems and the ecological complexes of which they are part; this includes diversity within species, between species and of ecosystems. Biodiversity is a component of nature.

In this paper, we focus on nature, and on terrestrial ecosystems in particular, which accounts for the majority of the ecosystems impacted by human activities, and look at it through a double-materiality lens:

Understanding a company’s nature dependency risk

For a dependency on an ecosystem service to translate into a material risk for a company, the dependency must exist in a location where the service itself is at risk of potential disruption. For example, a dependency on water only translates into a risk if the availability of water in a particular location is potentially limited due to water stress. To quantify these material dependency risks, we focus in this analysis on S&P Global Sustainable1’s nature dependency risk score, which considers the level of reliance that a business has on 21 different ecosystem services (i.e. dependency, or exposure to risk), as well as the expected resilience risk of the ecosystem providing these services, where these businesses are operating around the world (i.e. likelihood of risk). These risk indicators leverage both sector and company-specific information, as well as location-specific information to estimate the risks of their direct operations. We consider companies to have significant dependency risk if they have a nature dependency risk score over 0.6 (where 0 represents no dependency risk and 1.0 represents very high dependency risk).

Understanding a company’s impact on nature

There are different ways a company may have an impact on nature: It may have a high absolute land footprint; it may have a high impact on the integrity of an ecosystem; or it may conduct activities in significant areas — that is, areas of environmental significance in terms of preserving biodiversity and nature's contribution to people via ecosystem services on a local and global scale.

Because companies’ impacts are often multi-dimensional, we focus our analysis of a company's impact on nature on the S&P Global Sustainable1 headline footprint indicator — the ecosystem footprint, a significance-weighted and condition-adjusted area footprint of an asset or company's operations which accounts for the three dimensions of impact. It provides a decision-useful metric that enables comparison between business operations in any locations and calculates an impact measured in hectares-equivalent of the most pristine and highest significant area (ha HSA eq.). This approach expresses any impact, across any ecosystem globally, into a single metric similar to expressing different greenhouse gases as CO2-equivalent so they can be aggregated and compared across assets, companies or geographies.