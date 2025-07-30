July 2025 — EU Climate Law, China’s new green finance taxonomy, California climate disclosure guidance

ASIA-PACIFIC

China launches updated green finance taxonomy

Chinese financial regulators on July 14 issued the publication of China’s new green finance taxonomy, the Green Finance Endorsed Project Catalogue. The catalogue merges China’s existing taxonomy regulations on green loans and green bonds. Loans approved but not issued before the catalogue’s publication will be subject to the previous standards, as will bonds that have already been approved or registered, the People’s Bank of China, the National Financial Regulatory Administration and the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement. Issuers that have not yet received approval or registration for a bond issue can choose whether to use the historical standards or the catalogue. The updated taxonomy covers projects across a wide range of industries and objectives, including energy conservation and carbon reduction, environmental protection, resource recycling, green and low-carbon energy transition, ecological protection and restoration, green infrastructure upgrades, as well as green services and trade, the government said. The catalogue will come into effect on Oct. 1, 2025.

Nepal holds consultation on adoption of global sustainability disclosure standards

Nepal’s Accounting Standards Board on July 16 launched a consultation on the development of sustainability-related disclosure standards aligned with the two disclosure standards developed by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), IFRS S1 and IFRS S2. The board said the adoption of the Nepal Sustainability Reporting Standards would help the country reach its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2045, open access to capital for Nepalese companies and respond to investor demand for consistent and comparable sustainability information. The board is seeking information on the benefits or concerns about adoption of the standards for Nepalese companies, specific challenges unique to the Nepalese market and how the board can support stakeholders in adoption of the standards.

Australia opens consultation on amendments to Modern Slavery Act

Australia's Attorney General on July 21 opened a consultation on amendments to the 2018 Modern Slavery Act, which requires companies based or operating in the Australian market with an annual revenues of at least A$100 million to submit annual statements about how on they address modern slavery risks in their operations and supply chains. The consultation comes after a review, which made several recommendations to the government on strengthening the act. The proposed amendments include introducing civil penalties for noncompliance and streamlining voluntary reporting. They also clarify criteria on reporting modern slavery risks, including monitoring the effectiveness of companies’ assessments, introducing a new criterion to require an entity to report on grievance mechanisms and a separate criterion requiring a company to report on what action it is taking to remediate modern slavery incidents.