What are Second Party Opinions?

S&P Global Ratings Second Party Opinions, featuring Shades of Green

An S&P Global Ratings Second Party Opinion (SPO) is an independent, point-in-time analysis of a sustainable finance instrument, program, or framework. Our SPOs, backed by the award-winning Shades of Green approach, provide additional transparency to investors that seek to understand and act upon potential contribution to a sustainable future. 

Why choose S&P Global Ratings as your SPO provider?

  • A leading provider of second party opinions 
  • Culture of analytical excellence  
  • Global coverage with sector & local experience 

Our combined global experience of assessing credit risk and sustainable finance and understanding of climate and environmental science uniquely enables us to provide companies with independent, point-in-time second party opinions that deliver the rigor and transparency that investors and lenders demand.

We are where experience in credit meets climate and sustainability excellence.

Case Study: Nordic Investment Bank

From the impacts of climate change to the opportunities of sustainable development, every forward-thinking company has a unique journey. See how Nordic Investment Bank achieved its objective of attracting green investment by aligning its framework with recognized market standards and obtaining a Shades of Green Second Party Opinion.
Features

By the Numbers

*As of October 2025

European Green Bond External Reviews

Post-Issuance Reviews

Climate Bond Initiative Certification

Analytical Approach

Shades of Green Approach

Understand the Transition Spectrum with the Shades of Green: 

Our SPOs provide a view on alignment to relevant market principles (such as ICMA, LMA, EU Taxonomy), and additionally assess the financing’s contribution in the transition to a low carbon future through our shading scale, which includes assigning Dark, Medium or Light shading, as appropriate (for green projects).

Light Green may motivate early movers and helps to recognize transition steps in the near-term, while Dark Green acknowledges those closer to the end of their transition journey. Beyond financing that is ICMA Green Bond Principles or Sustainability Bond Principles aligned, additional shades of Yellow, Orange and Red are also possible, indicating non-alignment.

Watch the Video: Explaining the Shades of Green

In the short video, Christa Clapp, Global Head of Sustainable Finance Markets Analytics and Co-founder of Shades of Green, explains a bit more in depth how we assign the Dark, Medium or Light Green shades for green projects.

Public Reports

Why S&P Global Ratings for your Second Party Opinions?

Pioneer in Green Financing Market.

Largest external reviewer of green financings globally, by volume, and a pioneer in the green financing market – Shades of Green, which is now integrated into S&P Global Ratings, is a pioneer in the green financing market and provided the first green SPO in the market for the World Bank in 2008. S&P Global Ratings brings 160 years of credit ratings experience in providing independent opinions in complex, regulated markets.

Credit and Climate Analytical Excellence.

Our global team of 1,700 credit analysts and 70 sustainable finance analysts brings together credit, climate science, sector and company capabilities in one place. Our SPOs assess an issuer’s sustainability strategy and financing frameworks, and the issuance’s climate risk and extent of contribution to the transition to a low carbon, climate resilient future.

Experience in Regulated, Complex Markets.

We have breadth and diversity of experience with evaluating projects in a variety of sectors, both due to our knowledge (sector, climate, and regional level), and due to our robust SPO methodology. S&P Global Ratings' core experience is as a credit ratings provider dealing in regulated, complex markets.

Timely and Efficient.

We follow a highly efficient, yet analytically rigorous process, allowing clear timelines to access capital markets. Our Second Party Opinions are usually delivered in about 20* business days but can be expedited to 10-15 business days for time-sensitive and straightforward cases.

Transparent, Science-based Shades of Green Approach.

Our award-winning Shades of Green scale provides additional transparency to investors into how the use of proceeds contribute to a low- carbon, climate-resilient future. Recognized across the industry for both the quality and volume of green financing deals, Shades of Green has earned multiple awards.

Full Service External Opinion Provider Pre and Post Issuance.

Improving transparency in the sustainable finance labeled debt market with our Shades of Green analysis across pre and post issuance.

*For use-of-proceeds SPOs, from receipt of all necessary documents(additional time may be required, depending on complexity; please allow an additional 10-15 business days for EU Taxonomy Alignment, where applicable). For sustainability-linked SPO: typically, 15 business days from date of sustainability strategy meeting with issuer, with relevant documentation provided at least 3 working days ahead of the meeting.  For Post-Issuance Reviews: typically, 10-15 business days from receipt of all necessary documents (if S&P Global Ratings conducted the pre-issuance SPO (please allow an additional 5 business days if we didn’t conduct the SPO, and + 5 business days for EuGBPost-Issuance Alignment or EU Taxonomy Alignment, where applicable).

Access our latest Sustainability Insights

