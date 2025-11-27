Despite a year marked by trade volatility, causing a slump in bond issuance in the second quarter, market appetite for debt remains strong and will likely power issuance growth of 12% this year.

Some headwinds remain, and in our base case, we think current momentum will slow somewhat in 2026, to roughly 5% issuance growth.

If long-term rates fall in response to central bank cuts to policy rates, more growth-oriented forms of issuance could be added to already strong refinancing needs.

But we maintain the possibility for issuance growth to decline next year if the economy has slower growth, geopolitical risks shake market confidence, or China’s issuance growth slows after a strong 2025.