Global Financing Conditions

Tailwinds To Moderate, But Still Support Issuance Growth In 2026

Despite a year marked by trade volatility, causing a slump in bond issuance in the second quarter, market appetite for debt remains strong and will likely power issuance growth of 12% this year.

Some headwinds remain, and in our base case, we think current momentum will slow somewhat in 2026, to roughly 5% issuance growth.

If long-term rates fall in response to central bank cuts to policy rates, more growth-oriented forms of issuance could be added to already strong refinancing needs.

But we maintain the possibility for issuance growth to decline next year if the economy has slower growth, geopolitical risks shake market confidence, or China’s issuance growth slows after a strong 2025.

 

This Week In Credit

Downgrades Reach 24-Week High

Downgrades rose to 15 last week--their highest weekly total since the end of June. All but one were speculative-grade issuers, with a concentration at the lower end. Four U.S.-based issuers across four sectors were downgraded to the 'CCC' category. 

Upgrades declined from the previous week, totaling six and including predominantly speculative-grade issuers. We added a rising star for the third consecutive week; Spirit AeroSystems Inc. was upgraded to 'BBB-' following its acquisition by Boeing Co., with our rating subsequently withdrawn.

Defaults jumped to four last week, occurring across four sectors and including three U.S.-based issuers. Distressed exchanges were the reason behind three of the defaults.

This Month In Credit

Potential Fallen Angels Rise

Downgrades in October outnumbered upgrades for the first time since June, as investment-grade downgrades increased to their highest level since May. Potential fallen angels edged upward for the third month in a row to 39, reaching their highest total since February 2023.

On a positive note, net bias improved to its best level since May, primarily driven by a sharp (25 basis points) decrease in negative bias.

New additions to weakest links declined to eight last month, but half of the new entrants are in the high technology sector (four). 

Structured finance: CLO downgrades increased to 27 last month from 15 in September, although there have been no defaults since August. Meanwhile, exposure to corporate obligors rated 'CCC' within CLOs continued to increase.

Go Deeper Into Weekly & Monthly Credit Trends

Make decisions with conviction with a short- and longer-term perspective on current ratings trends. This Week In Credit is a data-driven research snapshot that delivers forward-looking, actionable insights on market-moving credit trends every Monday. On a monthly basis, This Month In Credit provides a comprehensive overview of weakest links, distressed debt, rising stars, and fallen angels, among other credit indicators.
What We're Watching

S&P Global Ratings expects additional credit deterioration in 2024, largely at the lower end of the ratings scale. An environment of increasingly rapid change requires financial market participants to adapt their playbooks.
Credit Conditions

Our regional and global Credit Conditions Committees—and the research publications we produce—provide financial market participants around the world with an essential resource for identifying and understanding prevailing and potential credit risks.
