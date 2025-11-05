Sustainability Insights

Demand for some minerals needed to power the energy transition is estimated to increase 200% by 2030. For many minerals, supply is not projected to keep pace.

Meeting that demand will rely in part on effectively managing relationships with the local communities most directly affected by mining activities. We found that 43% of mines for transition minerals sit on or near officially recognized Indigenous or local community lands.

Disputes with local communities can lead to operational disruptions and financial impacts for mining companies and undermine energy transition ambitions. Since 2005, based on our review of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, we identified almost 800 reported community-related events at energy transition minerals mines, with negative events more acute in Latin America and for mines currently in operation.