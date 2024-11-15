Community matters: Mining, local engagement and the race for critical energy transition minerals

Communities can have an impact on mining sites, potentially translating into real operational and financial risks for mining companies. Every mine is unique, and each mining agreement, including agreements with local populations, is bespoke. Though relatively rare, given the scale of mining globally, inadequate engagement with local communities can result in a loss of "license to operate," both literally and figuratively, hindering companies’ ability to develop and extract resources. Where mines are located near communities, exposure can be heightened at various stages.

During the planning and development phase, community opposition can tie up development for years, leading to wasted capital and missed growth opportunities. Whilesome countries have established planning or consent processes that oblige companies to mitigate potential community impacts, this is not always the case. Even where these rules do exist, local communities may push back when they perceive a lack of engagement from mining companies or believe that authorities are not protecting their interests.

Once operations are underway, community risks can manifest in more disruptive forms, including work stoppages, political backlash, blockades, demonstrations, infrastructure barriers and even sabotage. Where companies do not deliver on the requirements of the permits or concessions within which they operate, local or national authorities may halt activities. These disruptions can lead to financial losses due to downtime, which affects revenue. In the more severe cases, these issues can result in losing the license to operate, fines and penalties, and reputational damage that affects customer relationships and future business prospects.

To understand how community-related matters affect mining operations, we systematically analyzed the MMP dataset, which contains thousands of historical comments sourced from company press releases, disclosures and news articles since 2005, covering 85% of the ETM mines we identified. The majority of comments within the MMP dataset relate to operations (such as drilling progress or annual extraction quantities), but they also highlight other significant matters. While most mines operate without notable community-related events, our analysis found almost 800 instances of such events at ETM mines. These events could be positive (for example, community agreements), negative (protests or blockades leading to disruption) or procedural (community surveys). While not every community-related event may have been recorded in this dataset, this data can begin to illustrate the potential community-related exposures mines could face in different locations.

Community-related issues appear to be most acute in areas with a high proportion of mines near significant Indigenous populations, such as Latin America — especially Peru and Mexico — and Australia and Canada. Mines in these countries recorded the highest number of community-related comments within the MMP dataset. This is to be expected, given that a high proportion of these mines are located near Indigenous and local community lands. However, we see distinctly different characteristics across markets (see chart 4). In Peru, Mexico and Latin America more generally, we observed more comments of a negative nature, reflecting events such as protests leading to the suspension of activities at many mines. In contrast, positive comments were more common in Australia and Canada, reflecting events such as community consultations and benefit-sharing agreements with Indigenous peoples. This could be indicative of the tighter and more closely enforced community protections afforded in these jurisdictions.