An ever evolving and dynamic geopolitical scenario continues to shape the future of global economic growth. Its consequences affect all aspects and actors in the private and public sector across the world. Government’s preparedness, capacity, effectiveness and speed of response will prove crucial to go through these diverse sets of conditions. Here you will find our insights about governments and public sector entities around the world, its challenges ahead and our views on where they stand in the face of current and future market developments.
While improvement in ratings across emerging markets and small developed sovereigns has provided a boost to the sector's overall credit quality, the creditworthiness of large developed sovereigns has not improved. Fiscal pressure on the largest economies in Europe and the U.S. remains high and will demand steady, substantive amounts of new debt over the next several years. This rising debt will add to inflationary pressure and keep overall borrowing costs relatively high.
China's aging population will likely push up spending on pensions by central and local governments in the decades ahead. Northeastern provinces could face the most pressure, due to rising retirement rates, workforce outflow and a strained fiscal position; coastal regions with more favorable economies and demographics should be least strained.
