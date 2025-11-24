Global growth is holding up better than expected as we enter 2026, thanks to a surge in AI-driven investment and other favorable trends. While U.S. tariffs remain a risk, their impact has been milder than anticipated, supported by a recent easing of tensions with China.

The standout story is the U.S.-led AI boom, where spending on data centers, hardware, and software is powering domestic demand and lifting tech exports worldwide. Lower oil prices and accommodative financial conditions add further momentum, even as policy unpredictability and labor market imbalances linger.

Inflation is easing globally, central banks are trimming rates, and confidence is improving across major economies. With these tailwinds, global GDP growth is projected to hover near 3.2%, with India leading at 6.5%-7% and Europe gradually strengthening. The outlook remains positive but clouded by geopolitical and policy uncertainties.