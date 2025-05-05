The data center boom powering the AI revolution is clearly moving the macro needle, especially in the US. This goes well beyond the physical construction of data centers.

Preliminary data suggest that investments in data centers and related high-tech activities led to US GDP being about 0.5 percentage point larger in the second quarter of 2025 than it would have been if businesses’ spending on data center and power construction, information processing equipment, software, and research and development had grown in line with the 2011–2022 trend. 2022 marked an inflection point for data center investment due to multiple factors, including the public release of ChatGPT and the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act.

Looking ahead, the key question is the payoff. Will the surge in data center investment generate productivity gains and fulfill the promise of a multiyear boost in growth?

Any boom in AI-driven growth will likely create a windfall and raise distributional issues. Will labor be augmented or replaced? Tensions are inevitable.