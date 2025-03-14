Energy & Climate Resilience

More severe and frequent extreme weather events and worsening physical climate risks continue to influence credit fundamentals, and threaten to disrupt supply chains without adaptation. Low- and lower-middle-income countries are the most vulnerable and least ready to adapt. At the same time, the energy trilemma of affordability, security, and sustainability is increasingly coming into focus as the transition evolves.

What We're Watching: Key Themes 2025

All Research