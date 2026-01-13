Global Credit Outlook 2026: Questions That Matter

The eventful start to the year already shows that fundamental shifts at play, geopolitical and other, will continue to shape credit in 2026.

S&P Global Ratings' Global Credit Outlook 2026 presents our credit and macroeconomic outlooks for the year ahead, including our base-case forecasts, assumptions, and key risks. At a time when key themes and risks are increasingly interconnected, we invite you to explore the depth and breadth of expertise offered by our analysts and experts as we scan the horizon of what promises to be another challenging period for global markets.

Join us at our upcoming live webinar to address some of the key questions that will shape 2026:

Geopolitics – what are the credit implications of the emerging global order?

Emerging markets: Will the positive momentum continue?

The state of the consumer: Will cracks worsen for economic giants China and the U.S.?

Rates: Can financing conditions remain supportive?

Data centers: Are the winning odds less certain in 2026?

Speakers:

Alexandre Birry, Global Head of Credit Research & Insights

Zahabia Gupta, Head of Emerging Markets Credit Research

Satyam Panday, North America Chief Economist

Louis Kuijs, Asia Pacific Chief Economist

Nick Kraemer, Head of Ratings Performance Analytics

Dhaval Shah, Director, Americas Financials, Infrastructure, and Alternative Assets Ratings

David Tsui, Managing Director, Technology Sector Lead - Americas

Moderator:

Alexandra Dimitrijevic, Global Head of Analytical Research & Development