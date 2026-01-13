Global Credit Outlook 2026: Questions That Matter

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Virtual
The eventful start to the year already shows that fundamental shifts at play, geopolitical and other, will continue to shape credit in 2026.
S&P Global Ratings' Global Credit Outlook 2026 presents our credit and macroeconomic outlooks for the year ahead, including our base-case forecasts, assumptions, and key risks. At a time when key themes and risks are increasingly interconnected, we invite you to explore the depth and breadth of expertise offered by our analysts and experts as we scan the horizon of what promises to be another challenging period for global markets.
Join us at our upcoming live webinar to address some of the key questions that will shape 2026:
Speakers:
Alexandre Birry, Global Head of Credit Research & Insights
Zahabia Gupta, Head of Emerging Markets Credit Research
Satyam Panday, North America Chief Economist
Louis Kuijs, Asia Pacific Chief Economist
Nick Kraemer, Head of Ratings Performance Analytics
Dhaval Shah, Director, Americas Financials, Infrastructure, and Alternative Assets Ratings
David Tsui, Managing Director, Technology Sector Lead - Americas
Moderator:
Alexandra Dimitrijevic, Global Head of Analytical Research & Development