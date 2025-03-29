Trade, Tariffs, & Policy

Fundamental geopolitical changes at play will likely lead to material shifts in capital flows between regions, sectors, and asset classes. S&P Global Ratings believes there is a high degree of unpredictability around policy implementation by the U.S. administration and possible responses—specifically with regard to tariffs—and the potential effect on economies, supply chains, and credit conditions around the world. As a result, our baseline forecasts carry a significant amount of uncertainty. As situations evolve, we will gauge the macro and credit materiality of potential and actual policy shifts and reassess our guidance accordingly.