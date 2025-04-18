Emerging and frontier markets are strategically positioned to drive global economic growth through the expansion of their domestic markets.

Emerging and frontier markets will play a crucial role in shaping the global economy and driving growth, contributing approximately 65% of global economic growth by 2035. Frontier markets, particularly countries in sub-Saharan Africa, will play a prominent role in this growth due to their favorable demographics—but face significant challenges from persistently high inflation and political uncertainty.

At S&P Global Ratings, our mission is to provide high-quality, objective, and independent analytical information to the market. We rate emerging and frontier markets across the world that feature diverging fundamentals and a broad range of credit risks and opportunities. Our credit analysts rate these countries using the same methodology we apply to all of our sovereign ratings to ensure consistency. We have a 30-year track record of rating sovereigns in Africa and have had employees based on the continent since 2008.

S&P Global Ratings defines emerging markets as countries that have been or are transitioning toward middle-income levels—with good access to global capital markets, deepening domestic capital markets, and global economic relevance based on economic size, population, and share in global trade. We consider frontier markets to be countries with low income per capita (below $2,500 GDP) that face bigger economic challenges and financing needs, which are rated ‘B’ or in lower categories. Sub-Saharan Africa includes countries in both classifications, many of which rely on international institutions for vital policy and financial support in expanding their domestic capital markets. Our ratings on sub-Saharan African sovereigns include both investment- and speculative-grade ratings.