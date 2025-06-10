S&P Global Offerings
Private (Credit) Markets Solutions to encompass ratings of funds, fund finance – fund-level credit facilities, investment vehicles.
At S&P Global Ratings our independent opinions on creditworthiness take a holistic view of the totality of private market participants – solutions for Private Equity Firms and Multi-strategy Funds, General Partners, and Limited Partners as well as the institutions providing funding solutions for them, including banks, insurance companies, and specialist funds. These can encompass rating the Asset Manager as well as their Subscription Lines, Net Asset Value lines, Feeder Funds plus securitizations, and more esoteric structures.
Learn more about how S&P Global Ratings Private Markets can benefit you.
As insurance investors become more active in the private credit space, any solutions targeted to them such as Feeder Funds and NAV Loans will require ratings due to regulatory (NAIC) reasons. Additionally in light of the Basel regime, Banks may need ratings for regulatory capital relief.
As market conditions evolve, greater transparency provided by our ratings can attract a broader investor base, enhance marketability, potentially resulting in a cheaper cost of funds.
Expanding participation by new and existing investor groups into the opportunities provided by private markets solutions has increased the need for prudent investor diligence. Our unparalleled coverage across all asset classes and expansive understanding of credit markets could inform investors’ risk management.
As the private markets continue to grow and innovate, and the regulatory environment evolves, our independent opinions on credit risk may provide necessary clarity to enable broader distribution of debt.
