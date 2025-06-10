ON THIS PAGE

At S&P Global Ratings our independent opinions on creditworthiness take a holistic view of the totality of private market participants – solutions for Private Equity Firms and Multi-strategy Funds, General Partners, and Limited Partners as well as the institutions providing funding solutions for them, including banks, insurance companies, and specialist funds. These can encompass rating the Asset Manager as well as their Subscription Lines, Net Asset Value lines, Feeder Funds plus securitizations, and more esoteric structures.

Learn more about how S&P Global Ratings Private Markets can benefit you.

Ratings required for regulatory reasons:

As insurance investors become more active in the private credit space, any solutions targeted to them such as Feeder Funds and NAV Loans will require ratings due to regulatory (NAIC) reasons. Additionally in light of the Basel regime, Banks may need ratings for regulatory capital relief.

Ratings support fund raising and investor communication at every level for issuers:

As market conditions evolve, greater transparency provided by our ratings can attract a broader investor base, enhance marketability, potentially resulting in a cheaper cost of funds.

Investors gain valuable insights on risk from the leading credit rating provider:

Expanding participation by new and existing investor groups into the opportunities provided by private markets solutions has increased the need for prudent investor diligence. Our unparalleled coverage across all asset classes and expansive understanding of credit markets could inform investors’ risk management.

Arrangers can leverage our ratings and insights to support an efficient funding process:

As the private markets continue to grow and innovate, and the regulatory environment evolves, our independent opinions on credit risk may provide necessary clarity to enable broader distribution of debt.

Download our private debt markets brochure to discover how S&P Global Ratings' independent creditworthiness opinions can help provide private debt market participants with greater access to capital and potentially lower costs of funds.
Get in touch with our team to learn more about Private Market solutions.
