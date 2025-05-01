Market participants' need for transparency on the full scope of credit risk will expand as the financial system innovates—with increasing interplay and interconnection between public and private markets.

Banks and nonbanks are competing and converging in the financial system, offering credit intermediation while also providing funding to each other. Banks are largely lending to nonbank financial institutions such as private equity and credit funds through subscription line facilities and collateralized warehouse financing. We believe the growth of credit transformation outside the banking system can bring meaningful funding diversification benefits for borrowers, but the plethora of direct and indirect funding and liquidity connections between banks and nonbanks could amplify and propagate systemic risk.

S&P Global Ratings provides perspectives on key contagion and stability risks across sectors, asset classes, and the credit spectrum.