Alternative investment funds (AIFs) are increasingly turning to credit markets through net asset value facilities, capital call facilities, subscription lines, and bond issuance to diversify and optimize funding, as well as focus on credit investment strategies including private loans.

Funds can use debt throughout their lifecycles to meet their evolving needs. At inception, funds use short-term subscription lines to fund their investments prior to capital calls from limited partners. They secure these lines against the uncalled capital from these same partners, with the lines' capacity diminishing as capital is called and extinguishing as the fund becomes fully deployed. At that stage, funds can turn to secured financing, or net asset value facilities, to lever or lock in their returns and support their portfolio companies. These facilities are secured against the value of the fund's asset base.