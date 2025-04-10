Talk to us

Get in touch with us to find out more.

Contact Sales

ON THIS PAGE

Overview

Credit Ratings Are Opinions About Credit Risk.

S&P Global Ratings is a leading provider of Credit Ratings. The world’s financial markets depend on S&P Global Ratings for our accessible insights and valued perspectives that drive clarity and growth in the market. We provide:

  • Public Ratings (issuer/issue): Distributed via our websites and various news media, for issuers of publicly rated securities or private loan transactions of any size.
  • Private Ratings (issuer/issue): Distributed via a secure website for distribution to up to 145 users.
  • Confidential Ratings (generally issuer level): Not distributed. Applicable for use by entities seeking an internal benchmark.
Get In Touch

By the Numbers

Benefits

Why use S&P Global Ratings for your credit rating?

Increase Your Access to New Markets

We work with issuers and investors globally including Corporates, Financial Institutions, Governments, Infrastructure & Utilities, Insurance, Structured Finance and Public Finance.

Experience in Credit Markets

With over 150 years of experience in providing independent opinions to the markets and more than 1 million credit ratings outstanding, we deliver the essential intelligence market participants need to make informed decisions with conviction.

Enhance Your Corporate Transparency

The world’s financial markets depend on us for our accessible insights and valued perspectives that drive clarity and growth in the market.

Analytical Excellence

Leveraging our expansive credit coverage, our analysts and economists provide authoritative, forward-looking insights on prevailing and potential credit risks.

Investor Preference

Market participants and investors listen to S&P.  95% of top 20 global institutional investors reference S&P Global Ratings¹ making S&P an essential source of information for global financial markets.

Uses

One Rating, Many Uses

Related Products

Register for an S&P Global Ratings Account

Gain access to exclusive content, events, tools, and more.
Register Now

Contact Us

Learn more about Credit Ratings

Please fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

¹ References sourced from internal research conducted on global top 20 asset manager websites, fund prospectuses, fund annual reports and/or other related public documents & sourced from IPE data as of 2023. Other data points sourced from internal data from S&P Global Ratings in 2022.