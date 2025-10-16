S&P Global Offerings
Data centers are the backbone of digital infrastructure.
Every online save, search, and AI query requires a server and data storage. As the technological revolution advances, the resulting growth in the facilities that house this infrastructure is likely to reshape entire sectors.
At S&P Global Ratings, our subject matter specialists are closely analyzing the implications of data center growth on key related industries, its potential to influence credit quality, and the limitations and risks that could shape the future of the tech sector's AI and cloud ambitions.
Explore our coverage and criteria to understand the credit implications of the data center boom.
