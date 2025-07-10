In today’s dynamic markets, businesses need to clearly communicate their financial position, navigate uncertainty, and make confident decisions about funding, risk, and strategy. Yet many organizations face challenges in understanding how they are perceived by the market, how strategic moves could affect creditworthiness, or how to access capital efficiently –especially in evolving environments.

With S&P Global Ratings, our renowned methodologies and deep sector, sovereign, and local market knowledge help turn complex credit risk questions into clear, actionable insights. Whether you're raising capital, planning a major transaction, or comparing financing options, our consistent, independent assessments enhance transparency, improve comparability, and empower decision making.