Clarify your creditworthiness and sharpen your financial strategy.
In today’s dynamic markets, businesses need to clearly communicate their financial position, navigate uncertainty, and make confident decisions about funding, risk, and strategy. Yet many organizations face challenges in understanding how they are perceived by the market, how strategic moves could affect creditworthiness, or how to access capital efficiently –especially in evolving environments.
With S&P Global Ratings, our renowned methodologies and deep sector, sovereign, and local market knowledge help turn complex credit risk questions into clear, actionable insights. Whether you're raising capital, planning a major transaction, or comparing financing options, our consistent, independent assessments enhance transparency, improve comparability, and empower decision making.
Learn more about how credit ratings solutions can provide insight.
Enhance your ability to access capital by communicating your creditworthiness effectively and appealing to a broader range of investors, whether global or local. An independent assessment of your creditworthiness may help to optimize funding costs, diversify funding mix, and secure better financing terms. Gain broader access to capital markets & improve financing terms with a Credit Rating.
Gain forward-looking insights into how strategic decisions – such as changes in capital structure or ownership – could impact your creditworthiness before taking action, helping you refine decisions and optimize financial outcomes. Start scenario planning with a Rating Evaluation Service (RES) or a Counterparty Instrument Rating (CIR).
Gain clarity on your post-transaction creditworthiness with a Preliminary Rating or RES ahead of a transformative event, such as an acquisition or restructuring, helping you to raise capital with confidence and engage investors more effectively.
Uncover defined credit risks, whether related to local or foreign currency exposure (foreign currency credit rating), specific financial instruments or obligations, or an insurer’s capacity (insurer financial strength rating) to meet claims.
