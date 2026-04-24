European Structured Finance Conference 2026

S&P Global Offerings
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S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
In Person
London, United Kingdom
Join us in London on September 10, 2026, as we bring together market participants from across the structured finance ecosystem for a day of insights, discussion, and networking.
Building on the strong momentum in European structured finance markets, the conference will explore key trends shaping the next phase of the market, with perspectives from S&P Global Ratings’ analysts and leading industry participants.
Key Highlights (2026)
Registration is now open. Secure your place today.
*Click on the map to the right of the screen to see a more precise location and directions.
S&P Global Ratings’ European Structured Finance Conference 2025 welcomed over 500 attendees the highest attendance in its eight-year history — reflecting continued strong interest in the asset class.
The European securitization market remains in good shape, with a positive outlook through 2025 and into 2026, supported by robust issuance and resilience across asset classes.
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team