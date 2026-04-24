European Structured Finance Conference 2026

Join us in London on September 10, 2026, as we bring together market participants from across the structured finance ecosystem for a day of insights, discussion, and networking.

Building on the strong momentum in European structured finance markets, the conference will explore key trends shaping the next phase of the market, with perspectives from S&P Global Ratings’ analysts and leading industry participants.

Key Highlights (2026)

Insights into evolving structured finance market trends

Expert perspectives from S&P Global Ratings’ analysts

Senior industry participants across the structured finance ecosystem

Opportunities to connect with peers and market leaders

Registration is now open. Secure your place today.