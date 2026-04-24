In Person

European Structured Finance Conference 2026

London, United Kingdom

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Summary

Join us in London on September 10, 2026, as we bring together market participants from across the structured finance ecosystem for a day of insights, discussion, and networking.

Building on the strong momentum in European structured finance markets, the conference will explore key trends shaping the next phase of the market, with perspectives from S&P Global Ratings’ analysts and leading industry participants.

Key Highlights (2026)

  • Insights into evolving structured finance market trends
  • Expert perspectives from S&P Global Ratings’ analysts
  • Senior industry participants across the structured finance ecosystem
  • Opportunities to connect with peers and market leaders

Registration is now open. Secure your place today.

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Location

Convene, 1st floor, 155 Bishopsgate,
London, EC2M 3YD

*Click on the map to the right of the screen to see a more precise location and directions.

 

2025 Highlights

S&P Global Ratings’ European Structured Finance Conference 2025 welcomed over 500 attendees the highest attendance in its eight-year history — reflecting continued strong interest in the asset class.

The European securitization market remains in good shape, with a positive outlook through 2025 and into 2026, supported by robust issuance and resilience across asset classes.

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