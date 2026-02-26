S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
As investment surges behind emerging technologies such as AI, questions remain about whether the scale of spending will translate into comparable economic benefits. These shifts could also reshape markets, workforces, and productivity outcomes.