Issued under the new S&P National Ratings brand, NSR methodologies support the introduction of market-specific ratings for issuers and issuances across selected countries. Separate processes and stand-alone methodologies are informed by local knowledge and market experience to reflect relevant aspects of domestic markets.

The mission of the S&P National Ratings businesses of S&P Global Ratings is to identify and capture local credit factors in an effort to help meet local capital financing needs. This approach will be followed in other markets across the globe to expand the use of NSRs.

The NSR criteria have been developed by local teams to reflect the unique characteristics of the domestic capital markets for countries in scope, while supporting analytical consistency and continuity. The methodologies incorporate increased granularity in assessing risks and adjustments to parameters to reflect local practices. The changes are intended to support more granular consideration of the risks and characteristics of domestic issuers.