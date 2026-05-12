Investor Insights Blog

S&P’s analyses, including ratings, are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed, and are not statements of fact or recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities, and should not be relied on when making investment or other business decisions. S&P obtains information from sources it believes to be reliable, but does not audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of information it receives. S&P’s opinions and analyses do not address the suitability of any security. Please read our full disclaimer.