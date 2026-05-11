S&P Global Ratings’ inaugural Americas Structured Finance Conference will take place Thursday, October 1, in New York City. Join us for a day of discussion and networking with our senior Structured Finance analysts across all asset classes, plus leading industry experts, as they share the latest updates, research, and insights.



Registration, a full agenda, and additional details will be available in Summer 2026.

*This will be an in-person event. It will not be available for live-stream or replay.