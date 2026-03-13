S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Islamic finance continues to expand across its core markets while attracting growing global interest. Our research provides forward-looking insights into this evolving industry, covering sukuk markets, structural developments, and key trends shaping the industry.