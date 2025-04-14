S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
The funds industry’s continued growth and expansion to an ever increasing number of investors has been met with rising pressures for greater transparency, with many investors taking a progressive interest in the assessment of the risks facing both the funds and their managers. Our dedicated funds research page provides key industry analysis, insights and trends on the factors affecting the market today.
Heading into 2025, the U.S. economy is expanding at a solid pace. While President-elect Donald Trump outlined numerous policy proposals during his campaign, S&P Global Ratings' economic outlook for 2025 hasn't changed appreciably. This is partly because we have taken a probabilistic approach and are assuming partial implementation of campaign promises.
It will take time for changes in fiscal, trade, and immigration policy to be implemented and affect the economy.
Please fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.