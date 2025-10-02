2026 Sustainable Finance Americas Forum

S&P Global Ratings invites you to join us in New York City this spring for our annual Sustainable Finance Americas Forum. Senior leaders from our Sustainable Finance team will be joined by key industry experts to discuss the latest challenges and innovations in sustainable finance in the region.

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Time: 9:00 - 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Edison Rooftop and South Ballroom - 221 West 46th Street, New York, NY

*Please note, this event is closed to media.