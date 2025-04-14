The previously proposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico will go in effect beginning March 4. The U.S. proposed a 10% tariff on energy imports from Canada and a 25% tariff on all other Canadian goods as well as all imports from Mexico. If enacted, the announced tariffs could increase the cost for U.S. refining companies that process Canadian and Mexican crude slates. We believe this will also result in increased costs for U.S. refined products and squeeze refining margins.