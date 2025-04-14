S&P Global Offerings
The development of infrastructure in cities and regions across the world is critical to economic growth and social well-being. As such, securing the funding needed to support the global infrastructure sector—currently in the tens of trillions of dollars—is a key issue for governments and policymakers.
The previously proposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico will go in effect beginning March 4. The U.S. proposed a 10% tariff on energy imports from Canada and a 25% tariff on all other Canadian goods as well as all imports from Mexico. If enacted, the announced tariffs could increase the cost for U.S. refining companies that process Canadian and Mexican crude slates. We believe this will also result in increased costs for U.S. refined products and squeeze refining margins.
Rated oil and gas producers should be able to deliver on short-term greenhouse gas reduction targets for their own operations, but achieving net zero requires technological advancements and supportive policy. This is the main finding of this research, which explores potential risks for oil and gas companies amid evolving emissions regulations.
