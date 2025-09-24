ON THIS PAGE

As digital assets become more deeply embedded in global financial systems, institutional investors and businesses face new risks tied to innovation. S&P Global Ratings helps bridge the gap with risk assessments built on a legacy of analytical rigor. Our digital asset capabilities support transparency and informed decision-making at the intersection of decentralized innovation and traditional finance.  With deep insights and a forward-looking lens, we help clients understand emerging market risks.

Use Cases

Risk Analysis:

Institutional investors use our insights to evaluate digital asset instruments before allocating capital.

Product Development:

Financial institutions and issuers consider our methodologies in the context of tokenized products or digital financial infrastructure to enhance transparency.

Benchmarking:

Asset managers and token issuers use our assessments to benchmark themselves when building tokenized funds, payment rails, or on-chain liquidity programs.

Risk Management & Exposure Monitoring:

Treasury, risk, and operations teams use our assessments to help identify and track emerging risks in tokenized markets, DeFi protocols, and crypto asset issuers.

Third-Party Review:

Auditors, consultants, and legal/compliance teams may review our outputs as part of their due diligence processes and in preparing third-party risk documentation.

