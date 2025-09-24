S&P Global Offerings
Navigate digital finance with confidence and clarity.
As digital assets become more deeply embedded in global financial systems, institutional investors and businesses face new risks tied to innovation. S&P Global Ratings helps bridge the gap with risk assessments built on a legacy of analytical rigor. Our digital asset capabilities support transparency and informed decision-making at the intersection of decentralized innovation and traditional finance. With deep insights and a forward-looking lens, we help clients understand emerging market risks.
Institutional investors use our insights to evaluate digital asset instruments before allocating capital.
Financial institutions and issuers consider our methodologies in the context of tokenized products or digital financial infrastructure to enhance transparency.
Asset managers and token issuers use our assessments to benchmark themselves when building tokenized funds, payment rails, or on-chain liquidity programs.
Treasury, risk, and operations teams use our assessments to help identify and track emerging risks in tokenized markets, DeFi protocols, and crypto asset issuers.
Auditors, consultants, and legal/compliance teams may review our outputs as part of their due diligence processes and in preparing third-party risk documentation.
