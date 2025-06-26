Many businesses face challenges when trying to assess the creditworthiness of their partners, counterparties, and potential investments — especially when they lack formal credit ratings. S&P Global Ratings provides independent, objective assessments that deliver actionable insights into these critical areas, helping businesses make informed decisions. Our suite of assessments offer deep analysis into creditworthiness, liquidity, operational performance measurements, and sustainability, enabling businesses to identify risks and opportunities more effectively.

Our assessments span a wide range of needs from evaluating creditworthiness and liquidity, to understanding climate transition progress and asset manager practices. With our broad experience across industries and markets, these assessments can be used to help navigate financial complexities, manage risk, and communicate effectively with investors and stakeholders.