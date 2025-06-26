S&P Global Offerings
Support critical financial decisions and engage stakeholders with independent assessments of credit, liquidity, and sustainability.
Many businesses face challenges when trying to assess the creditworthiness of their partners, counterparties, and potential investments — especially when they lack formal credit ratings. S&P Global Ratings provides independent, objective assessments that deliver actionable insights into these critical areas, helping businesses make informed decisions. Our suite of assessments offer deep analysis into creditworthiness, liquidity, operational performance measurements, and sustainability, enabling businesses to identify risks and opportunities more effectively.
Our assessments span a wide range of needs from evaluating creditworthiness and liquidity, to understanding climate transition progress and asset manager practices. With our broad experience across industries and markets, these assessments can be used to help navigate financial complexities, manage risk, and communicate effectively with investors and stakeholders.
Learn more about how assessments solutions can benefit you.
Gain a confidential, point in time evaluation of an unrated entity or proposed financing structuring in both public and private markets with a credit estimate, private credit analysis, or a credit assessment. This type of assessment is not considered a credit rating.
Obtain an analysis of the liquidity, market risk, and volatility of the issuer’s current cash, fixed-income portfolio holdings, and liquid assets with a liquidity assessment and respond quickly to changing credit conditions.
Understand and communicate your current position and expected path with a climate transition assessment, helping align internal planning and external stakeholder expectations.
Assess your companies’ ability to handle complex demands, operational practices, and performance in asset management, with either a servicer evaluation, U.S. residential mortgage originator or an asset manager practices classification, highlighting strengths and risks to support better oversight.
