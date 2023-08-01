S&P Global Offerings
In Person
Tuesday, June 9 - Wednesday, June 10, 2026
New York, NY
S&P Global Ratings' North American Insurance ratings team returns to New York City for our 42nd Annual Insurance Conference!
Hear from senior analysts, industry experts, and a stellar line up of C-Suite executives over this two day can't-miss event!
Registration will open in early 2026.
Dates: Tuesday and Wednesday, June 9-10, 2026
Location: Sheraton New York Times Square
811 7th Avenue, W. 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019
*Note, no dial-in or virtual access will be provided for this event.
811 7th Avenue, W. 53rd Street
New York, NY, 10019
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team