A tool to assess counterparty risk. Provides a confidential third-party credit opinion on an unrated counterparty.

A Private Credit Analysis is not a credit rating. It is a credit estimate accompanied by a written report on the rationale for the credit estimate. A Private Credit Analysis provides a confidential third-party opinion of a target entity's likelihood of default when a public credit rating is not available. Private Credit Analyses are often sought by parties, as one factor amongst others, to help them determine counterparty exposure to an unrated issuer.

Our Private Credit Analysis brings you a concise credit analysis of the unrated entities that interest you. You'll receive a report that includes a Credit Estimate, supported by a brief rationale. Although a Private Credit Analysis takes a "point-in-time" snapshot and there is no ongoing surveillance, we can update this analysis at your request.

A Private Credit Analysis is typically based on information provided by the requesting party together with information from third-party sources we consider reliable.

The Private Credit Analysis helps you: