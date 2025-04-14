Private markets are providing new sources of long-term financing for industrial and infrastructure projects through corporate and project-level debt raisings. Project finance is typically used to fund the construction and operation of capital-intensive assets—spanning solar and wind farms, stadiums, highways, datacenters, and beyond. Debt is serviced from cash flows generated from the completed projects and secured by collateral that can include project assets, strong covenant packages, and guarantees.

Private markets participants are increasingly investing in project finance due to its tendency to feature higher debt leverage than corporates with the same rating level, and the overall credit resilience and growth prospects of infrastructure. At the same time, project finance issuers are expanding their funding sources into private credit, private equity, and private placements markets. These markets are used as a mechanism to diversify funding sources, extend tenor, and manage the costs and dependencies of funding from traditional bank debt due to risk-based pricing, capital considerations, and regulations.

S&P Global Ratings’ portfolio of 325 ratings on project finance issuers (of which 260 are public) is mainly composed of transactions in the power and energy, social infrastructure, and transportation sectors—with a smaller number of deals involving oil and gas, industrial, digital, and natural resource or mining transactions. The majority, or 70%, of project finance credit ratings are investment grade, defined as 'BBB-' and higher.