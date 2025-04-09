The private credit market has grown in breadth and depth, providing a stronger relationship between borrowers and lenders. By offering an alternative avenue for corporate, infrastructure, and financial companies to secure debt funding, private credit now competes with loans and bonds issued to fund large corporate transactions.

The narrowing of spreads between private credit and broadly syndicated loans over the past few years reflects not only the increased demand for private credit, but is also the result of a change in the composition of private credit borrowers. Following a decade of expansion as an important source of funding for small and middle-market borrowers, private credit is now lending to larger borrowers and funding larger loans for mergers, acquisitions, and leveraged buyouts. Yields on megadeals may be closer to those on offer to broadly syndicated borrowers than to smaller middle-market borrowers.

The exponential growth of credit estimates mirrors the overall expansion of direct lending—and our analysis of credit estimates, which we believe covers entities that receive a sizable portion of capital deployed in private credit, provides transparency on this asset class.