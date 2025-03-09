Digital Infrastructure & Innovation

As global and regional markets race to finance and adopt the technologies of the future, the technological revolution is taking shape today. Demand for digital infrastructure (such as data centers and fiber projects) is likely to reshape entire sectors, while innovation (including decentralized finance and AI adoption) will foster broader operational and business model disruptions. This era of growth and discovery also heightens risks. Amid increasing technological dependency and global interconnectedness, cyberattacks pose a potential systemic threat and significant single-entity event risk.