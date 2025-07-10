For the past five years, we have written about the sustainability trends that S&P Global expects to drive business strategies in the year ahead.

This year, we’re taking a slightly different approach.

In 2025, we widen our view to reflect on the megatrends that will impact sustainability strategies. We’re doing this by asking: What is happening in the world that will affect sustainability? This shift reflects the sea changes we’re witnessing in sustainability conversations around the globe.

The question is how organizations can advance their sustainability strategies while navigating an increasingly fragmented world where the rules of engagement are changing.