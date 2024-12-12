S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
12 Dec, 2024
At the recent UN climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, countries finalized key rules and guidelines for international carbon trading under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement on climate change.
In this bonus episode of the ESG Insider podcast, we discuss these outcomes and what they mean for the future of carbon markets with Mark Kenber, Executive Director at the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative. VCMI is a nonprofit with a goal of enabling high-integrity voluntary carbon markets that contribute to the goal of the Paris Agreement, protect nature and support the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
"The rules around the Paris Agreement carbon markets known as Article 6 were finally agreed, and that now gives some confidence to those who are developing projects, looking at investing in the market, developing markets at a national level and, of course, buyers, that there is now a UN imprimatur on project-based carbon markets," Mark tells us. "And with luck, that will encourage more investment."
Listen to our previous coverage from COP29 here:
Listen to our explainer podcast series on carbon markets:
Exploring the role of carbon markets in reaching climate targets: here.
What's next for voluntary carbon markets: here.
Learn more about the Global Carbon Markets Conference hosted by S&P Global Commodity Insights: here
This piece was published by S&P Global Sustainable1, a part of S&P Global.
Copyright ©2024 by S&P Global
DISCLAIMER
By accessing this Podcast, I acknowledge that S&P GLOBAL makes no warranty, guarantee, or representation as to the accuracy or sufficiency of the information featured in this Podcast. The information, opinions, and recommendations presented in this Podcast are for general information only and any reliance on the information provided in this Podcast is done at your own risk. This Podcast should not be considered professional advice. Unless specifically stated otherwise, S&P GLOBAL does not endorse, approve, recommend, or certify any information, product, process, service, or organization presented or mentioned in this Podcast, and information from this Podcast should not be referenced in any way to imply such approval or endorsement. The third party materials or content of any third party site referenced in this Podcast do not necessarily reflect the opinions, standards or policies of S&P GLOBAL. S&P GLOBAL assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy or completeness of the content contained in third party materials or on third party sites referenced in this Podcast or the compliance with applicable laws of such materials and/or links referenced herein. Moreover, S&P GLOBAL makes no warranty that this Podcast, or the server that makes it available, is free of viruses, worms, or other elements or codes that manifest contaminating or destructive properties.
S&P GLOBAL EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY AND ALL LIABILITY OR RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR OTHER DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF ANY INDIVIDUAL'S USE OF, REFERENCE TO, RELIANCE ON, OR INABILITY TO USE, THIS PODCAST OR THE INFORMATION PRESENTED IN THIS PODCAST.