Structural improvements may lead to higher mobilization. The World Bank Group has launched a new scorecard, which proposes including a key variable that measures the mobilization of private sector capital. IDB Invest's strategic focus on mobilization first launched in 2022 and was reinforced in 2024 with a $3.5 billion capital increase explicitly linked to scaling up mobilization.

We expect that further targets and changes to business models will be launched by the asset class to enable a structural increase in mobilization of private capital, which, in our view, is set to receive shareholder support.

But obstacles to scaling up private sector investments remain similar to the past. Potential projects that can be mobilized face challenges in many low- and some middle-income countries. Often, a lack of solid institutional support and low capacity or appetite for public funds to provide first-loss equity or mezzanine-like financing prevent greater mobilization. Additionally, foreign exchange risks persist.

MLIs' loans to sovereigns are not priced to account for credit risk, making private sector capital mobilization difficult due to low returns compared with other investments. Sovereign loans comprise about two-thirds of the overall loans on MLI balance sheets, while the remainder are direct private-sector corporate and financial institution loans of $250 billion and $400 billion, respectively — significantly reducing the capacity for mobilization.

When turning to climate financing, loan volumes in the sector have ramped up significantly over the last five years, but mobilization levels for low- and middle-income countries have yet to recover to pre-COVID-19 levels. While MLI lending has grown, private sector mobilization in these countries was lower in 2022 at $16.9 billion, compared to $21 billion in 2019.

We believe that G20 members considering MLIs essential to accomplishing both sustainable development and Paris Agreement on climate change goals is a testament to their relevance and policy mandates. Support from major global shareholders may become more contingent on meeting mobilization targets. If shareholders prioritize mobilization, we would consider this a progressively more important factor when assessing future shareholder support. However, we believe the overall ratings impact to be limited at this point.

But if mobilization becomes a key focus area, our assessments of both enterprise and financial risks may change. This could have a negative impact on our assessments if entities take on significantly more risk — i.e., in first loss structures, without proper capitalization — or if these new risks are not being managed well. Conversely, successful mobilization with increased shareholder support could positively affect our view of the mandate and the relationship with shareholders.